Family fun for all ages: The Phoenix Theatre Company brings us Elf The Musical!

The Phoenix Theatre Company is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

"Elf The Musical" is a heartwarming and festive show that brings the beloved holiday classic movie "Elf" to life on stage. Audiences are taken on a magical journey as Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, discovers his true identity and ventures to New York City to find his biological father. Filled with infectious holiday cheer, catchy musical numbers, energetic choreography, beautiful sets, and hilarious antics, this story captures the spirit of the season and delivers a joyful celebration suitable for the whole family.

The Phoenix Theatre Company presents

Elf The Musical

November 22 to December 30

1825 N. Central Ave.

Phoenix

(602) 254-2151

PhoenixTheatre.com