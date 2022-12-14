Experience Roger's Gardens in Newport Beach, California to experience the magic of Christmas

Visit Newport Beach is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Early Years

The original garden center opened in 1965 by Roger McKinnon and was located off Fairview Road in Costa Mesa, California; answering the frequently asked question by customers, "Who is Roger?"

Through friendship, Gavin Herbert Sr. eventually bought the business from McKinnon in January of 1970. Then in 1975, he moved the company to its current location in Corona del Mar, California. It was here, where the heart and soul of the company developed.

In the early years, the focus was on color bowls and the creation of Roger's Gardens Original Designs. Unique Original Designs products, like signature hanging baskets and seasonal color containers, played a large role in the evolution of the company. Today this creativity is still alive and has expanded into a variety of highly creative and versatile container gardens, such as succulent container combinations, wall baskets, and designs using driftwood.

Throughout the years, owner Gavin Herbert Sr. developed friendships with some of Orange County's elite, such as President Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, John Wayne, and connections with Disney. In the mid-1970s, Roger's Gardens acquired the 'Original Disneyland Bandstand' (Gazebo) from Disneyland and moved it to the gardens in Corona del Mar, CA. During the holiday season, Santa would hold court inside the bandstand, listening to children share their Christmas wishes. Now the bandstand resides within the Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens, a farm-to-table restaurant, and serves as a special place for customers and visitors to dine.

Roger's Garden's success is due to a collective effort of a passionate staff of experts and a generous and supportive community. Visit Roger's Gardens and experience its vast history and its bright future.

Roger's Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Road

Corona del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 640-5800

www.rogersgardens.com

Farmhouse

2301 San Joaquin Hills Road

Corona del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 640-1415

www.Farmhouserg.com