Executive Chef Matthew Jordan shares homemade pasta recipe!

Chef Matthew's Homemade Pasta

1 pound semolina flour

4 eggs, beaten

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Water as needed

All purpose flour as needed

Pancetta Sauce

4 Tbsp evoo

4 oz pancetta, small diced

3 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

6 kalamata olives, halved

1/2 cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 tsp chili flakes

3/4 cup vegan heavy cream

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

Procedure

Pasta:

Mix the semolina flour, eggs, kosher salt, and a touch of water in a large mixing bowl until a dough starts to form. Lightly flour a working surface with the all purpose flour. Kneed the pasta dough for 10-minutes until smooth.

Let the dough rest for 30-minutes room temperature covered.

Using a pasta machine, roll the dough through the largest setting. Fold the dough into thirds. Repeat and roll this through the machine five or six times until the dough is very smooth. This develops gluten and the elasticity of the dough. Use flour as needed to prevent sticking. Roll the dough incrementally out thinner and thinner until it reaches a setting of seven or eight. At this point, you don't need to fold it into thirds any more.

Cut the pasta dough into 10 Long rectangles. Flour each sheet of pasta dough and stack them on each other. Fold the dough over and cut into 1 inch thick noodles. You now have Pappardelle! Cook in boiling, salted water for 2-3 minutes until the pasta floats. Place the pasta directly into the sauce.

Sauce: Render the pancetta in a large skillet with the extra-virgin olive oil for 5 to 6 minutes until golden brown. Add the garlic, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and chili flakes. Cook for 30-seconds over medium heat. Reduce the heat to low, and add the vegan heavy cream. Turn off the heat, and add the Parmesan cheese. Season with kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper. The sauce is ready for the pasta to be added. Have ready.

