Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Event planner gives some great tips for your summer party

items.[0].videoTitle
To learn more about Events that Move call (623) 777-1755 or visit eventsthatmove.com
Posted at 8:41 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 12:27:56-04

To learn more about Events that Move call (623) 777-1755 or visit eventsthatmove.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV