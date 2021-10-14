Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Ereka Vetrini has easy weekday meals with Jennie-O

items.[0].image.alt
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 7:42 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 10:42:35-04

((SL Advertiser)) For more information and recipes, head to jennieo.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV