LifestyleSonoran Living Actions Facebook Tweet Email Enjoy a winter whiter smile with Power Swabs Sonoran Living Posted at 8:48 AM, Nov 30, 2021 and last updated 2021-11-30 10:48:22-05 ((SL Advertiser)) To order Power Swabs call 1-800-662-9105 or online at, powerswabs.com Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV