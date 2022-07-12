EndoTech: A state-of-the-art surgery system for hand and wrist conditions

Sonoran Living

Posted at 8:40 AM, Jul 12, 2022

((SL Advertiser)) Fitzmaurice Hand Institute offers minimally invasive techniques for hand and wrist conditions. Call (480) 719-4750 or visit www.fitzhand.com



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.