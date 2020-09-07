Menu

ElevateMeD: Providing significant financial assistance to minority medical students

ElevateMeD is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization managed by a Board of Directors that was developed out of the need to elevate medicine to an ideal where the physician workforce racially and ethnically represents the community served.

The cost of medical education in the United States has become prohibitive, distracting bright students from seeking a career in medicine. Medical students from racial and ethnic backgrounds traditionally underrepresented in medicine are facing unprecedented levels of indebtedness, stifling their future career choices.

The ElevateMeD Scholars program will provide significant financial assistance to medical students while providing them access to mentorship, leadership training, and financial management education. ElevateMeD Scholars will become the next generation of physician leaders, well poised to continue the cycle of philanthropy and dedication to community. The next set of scholars will be selected in May of 2021.

To learn more or donate to the ElevateMeD scholars program, visit www.ElevateMed.org

