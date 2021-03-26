Discover Sedona NOW: Having an attitude of gratitude

Sedona NOW TV is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Watch "Discover Sedona NOW" Fridays on Sonoran Living

Glenn Scarpelli ("Mr. Sedona") stopped by the studio to say THANK YOU to all the Sonoran Living viewers who have watched the "Discover Sedona NOW" segments each Friday and have taken advantage of all the wonderful Exclusive Deals and "Vortex Values" that have been offered ONLY on Sonoran Living.

Glenn owns and hosts the local TV Station, Sedona NOW TV in Northern AZ and for over a year now has been a premier partner of Sonoran Living! Each week the "Discover Sedona NOW" segments showcase all there is to 'See and Do in Northern Arizona'.

Sedona NOW TV's friends and partners own all the most prestigious businesses in that area! They join Glenn on "Discover Sedona NOW" to share the latest news and happenings you need to know about! They also bring deals and discounts that you won't find on ANY OTHER lifestyle show except Sonoran Living!

We all know that Sedona and it's surrounding area (including the Grand Canyon) makes our state EXTREMELY special. Folks visit that area from all over the world but for us (who live here) it's right in our own backyard. Our neighbors to the north welcome us with open arms and help us create lifelong memories with our families and friends when we visit! These are the truly important things in life. As we look back on our lives no one ever says, "I wish I stayed at the office longer".

So keep watching "Discover Sedona NOW" each Friday at 9am on Sonoran Living to help you plan your next visit up North… and save you money while you're at it!

For more info on Sedona NOW TV:

SedonaNow.com

Or LIKE them on Facebook.com/SedonaNOWTV