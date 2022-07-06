Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

DELISH! Tasty and healthy salad recipe from Madinah Simpson

Tasty and healthy salad recipe from Madinah Simpson. Find out more at www.madinahslivingfarmacy.com.
Posted at 7:53 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 11:56:03-04

Avocado Cucumber Salad
* Anti-Aging, Radiant Skin & Nails, Weight Management, Detox & Cleansing, Heart Healthy!

Ingredients
1 chopped cucumber
2 chopped avocados
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
1/4 cup chopped red onions
1/4 cup chopped cherry tomatoes
1/4 cup kalamata olives
2 tbsp raw sunflower seeds
2 tbsp raw pumpkin seeds
2 tbsp hemp seed

Toppings
1/4 cup microgreens
Juice from 1/2 lime
1 tsp dried dill
Pinch of pink Himalayan salt (to taste)
Pinch of black pepper

Method
Place above ingredients in a large bowl. Add toppings and serve. Enjoy this salad with any of my signature dressings!

Find out more at www.madinahslivingfarmacy.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!