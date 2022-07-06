Avocado Cucumber Salad
Ingredients
1 chopped cucumber
2 chopped avocados
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
1/4 cup chopped red onions
1/4 cup chopped cherry tomatoes
1/4 cup kalamata olives
2 tbsp raw sunflower seeds
2 tbsp raw pumpkin seeds
2 tbsp hemp seed
Toppings
1/4 cup microgreens
Juice from 1/2 lime
1 tsp dried dill
Pinch of pink Himalayan salt (to taste)
Pinch of black pepper
Method
Place above ingredients in a large bowl. Add toppings and serve. Enjoy this salad with any of my signature dressings!
