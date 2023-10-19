Credit Union West partners with ABC15 for If You Give a Child a Book

Credit Union West is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Each year, ABC15 and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years when children are still learning to read. For this age group, there is no replacement for beloved books that a child can return to over and over. Yet, just as the formal learning process begins in school, many childhood literacy programs focused on kindergarten readiness end, leaving children with few resources to reinforce reading outside the classroom. That's where our work with the Scripps Howard Fund begins.

This year ABC15 is partnering with Credit Union West for our annual If You Give a Child a Book Campaign. The Credit Union West tradition had the honor of beginning in 1951 as Luke Federal Credit Union. Originally located on Luke Air Force Base, our mission was to enhance the lives of military members and their families through being a trusted provider of financial services. Today, we embrace the same commitment to the military, as well as continuing that same commitment to serve all who live, work or worship in Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, Yavapai or Yuma county.

We are proud to serve and as a not-for-profit credit union, our members are our highest priority - not profits. In fact, any money that remains after expenses are paid, is given back to our members and community.

