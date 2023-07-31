Chef Mama J's shows us how to host a stress-free dinner party your guests will enjoy

Mama J's Dinner Party Tips. How-to host a stress-free dinner party your guests will love.

Tips:

1. Stress free appetizers. Prepare only one appetizer selection. Buy it, don't make it. Organic Teriyaki Pineapple chicken meatballs. Delicious!

2. Serve one entrée. This will be the entire meal. Wow! That's easy. Example: Mama J's decadent, quick and easy Curry Stew. Make the entrée the highlight. Serve 3 to 4 platters family style, at the table. Each guest will serve themselves. Cozy and welcoming.

3. Serve one dessert at the table when you serve the entrée. Example: Mama J's decadent chocolate wacky cake. This cake has no butter, milk, or eggs. Wow! That's so easy.

4. Prepare a game for you and your guests to play immediately after dinner. Don't forget to serve hot coffee.

5. Make your guests feel special. Send your guests home with leftovers in a cute to-go box filled with a sampling of the entrée and dessert. Wow! Your house will be the favorite place to dine.

6. Prepare a toiletry station in the guest powder room for guests to freshen up. Include items such as lotion, floss, small toothbrush, single serve mouthwash. Make sure to have a place for guests to dispose of used items. Your guests will feel so special.

7. You're putting last-minute touches on the meal. But you don't want to soil your clothing before guests arrive. Use a large piece of cling wrap on the front of your garment to prevent splatter from touching your clothes. The host will love this.

8. It is important to have a shiny guest powder room. Sometimes it takes a miracle to get those shower doors clean. Use the Pink Stuff. It's a miracle.

Notes:

1. As a host, serve dinner at the time stated on the invitation. When a guest is late, still serve dinner on time. Never keep guests waiting.

2. Proper etiquette is for a guest to stay no longer than 10:30 p.m.

Mama J.

Learn more at leannjordantv.com

