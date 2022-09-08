Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Check out the Toy Association's STEAM Accredited Toy storefront on Amazon

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 9:19 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 12:19:28-04

((SL Advertiser)) Keep the learning going at home! Check out the Toy Association's STEAM Accredited Toy storefront on Amazon

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!