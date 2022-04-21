Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Bright and delicious entertainment ideas for your next spring get together

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 7:55 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 10:55:57-04

((SL Advertiser)) For more about Food & Lifestyle Expert,Carolina Tarazona, head to her instagram @imcarolinatarazona

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems