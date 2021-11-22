Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Avi's sweet treats for a good cause

items.[0].image.alt
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 9:45 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 11:45:58-05

For more information, go to avissweettreats.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV