Author and career coach shares tips to navigate job changes

Elizabeth Pearson is an executive career coach who helps women navigate job changes, succeed in male-dominated fields, and launch their own companies. Prior to building her executive coaching career, Elizabeth Pearson was a core member of the original glaceau Vitaminwater team and built national distribution for both Vitaminwater and Smartwater, which resulted in Coca-Cola acquiring the company for $4.1 billion. Elizabeth parlays her corporate and entrepreneurial success into her coaching of C-suite leaders at Fortune 500 companies including Meta, Nike, Google and more. Elizabeth has contributed to Forbes, Entrepreneur magazine, Yahoo, HERMoney.com and has been an expert guest on national networks including NBC News. She has been a keynote speaker for women in business talks at Meta, Oracle, Marriott, Northwestern Mutual, Amazon, and many more. Elizabeth has been a career coach for 6 years and obtained her coaching credentials through the International Coaching Federation. She received a Certification in Organizational Leadership from the Harvard Business School in 2019. Elizabeth recently released her first book Career Confinementand is the host of the Working Moms's Guide to Sanity Podcast.