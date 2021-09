Army veteran shares compelling story of a combat soldier's loss in new book, "Surviving Son"

Sonoran Living

Posted at 7:38 AM, Sep 28, 2021

((SL Advertiser)) For more information or to purchase a copy of "Surviving Son" visit, www.SurvivingSonBook.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.