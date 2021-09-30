Arizona Spa Girls shares 3 Vegan DIY home spa beauty treatments

3 Vegan DIY Home Spa Beauty Treatments

Kale Yes Vitamin Facial Pack

· 1 fresh bunch of organic kale

· Splash of oat milk

· ½ lemon

Roughly tear the kale and place in a blender. Remove any seeds from the lemon and squeeze it into the blender. Add the oat milk. Blend until smooth. Apply with a clean facial brush and leave on for 10 minutes. Alternatively, you can soak a disposable facial sheet in the liquid and then apply the sheet.

3 Seed Face & Body Polish

· 2 tablespoons chia seeds

· 2 tablespoons flax seeds

· 2 tablespoons sunflower seeds

· 1 tablespoon avocado oil

· ½ lemon

Pulse the seeds in a food processor until finely ground. Add the avocado oil and squeeze in the lemon and pulse until the liquid is mixed in. Use the lovely mixture from head to toe, massaging it gently into the skin. Once you rinse it off, your skin will be left with a light glow from the surge of oils released from the seeds and avocado oil.

Beetroot Lip Plumper

· 2 capsules of beetroot powder (about 1 teaspoon)

· 1 tablespoon organic pure cane sugar

· 1 teaspoon avocado oil (or other plant-based oil you have on hand)

Mix up the ingredients in a small bowl and massage onto lips in circular motions. Rinse and enjoy the touch of color and super smooth pout.

Get more DIY home spa beauty recipes at azspagirls.com.