Arizona Bioindustry Association discusses the safety of COVID-19 vaccines

"With a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine now authorized by the FDA, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer," according to Joan Koerber-Walker, president and CEO of the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio)." People in Arizona are rolling up their sleeves and getting a shot in the arm so that they can protect themselves, their families, and their community."

COVID-19 vaccines are a hot topic in Arizona. How do we know that they are safe? The answer is "yes" and is thanks to the researchers, manufacturers, and the volunteers that are participating in the clinical trials to continually study both the safety and the efficacy. This work does not stop when the vaccine is authorized. Clinical researchers will continue to work with the study volunteers for years to continue to track a vaccine's impact.

Questions about vaccines are natural and people need to have access to fact-based information. A great resource is www.covidvaccinefacts.org.

Vaccines are an important part of our health tool kit. Not just for COVID but for a wide range of preventable diseases. Now is a great time to check up to see if you and your family's vaccinations are up to date. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides recommended schedules for adults, teens, and children that you can discuss with your healthcare provider.

Innovators in Arizona are hard at work exploring how we can create new vaccines for a wide range of diseases. One example is Calviri, led by Dr. Stephen Johnston with technology developed at the ASU Biodesign Institute. Calviri is developing a cancer vaccine. They are starting with dogs and if successful, people may be next.

Vaccines are just some of the health innovations that are being discovered, developed, and delivered here in Arizona. AZBio is currently working to build AZAdvances, a new philanthropic fund that will help discoveries like this one grow within Arizona companies and make life better for all of us. Working with Arizona researchers and entrepreneurs, AZAdvances will help to speed up the process where great healthcare ideas can be developed into the products and services that can be used to keep us healthy and help us when we are sick.

As Arizona's statewide organization representing our universities, hospitals, medical technology companies, and patient groups, AZBio has the inside track on the health innovations that exist today and that are coming in the future. Throughout 2021, AZBio and Sonoran Living Live will be sharing stories about Arizona healthcare innovators and the innovations the are creating for us. Stay tuned…