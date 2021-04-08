Allergies bothering you? Pineapple Health offers advanced allergy treatments

Pineapple Health is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Pineapple Health in Phoenix is an integrative and family medicine practice that takes a holistic approach to care. Kevin Chan, DO, MS, FASA, and his team of practitioners focus on total health and preventive care, rather than bandaging health issues or problems. Pineapple Health empowers patients to take a proactive role in their care so they can promote their own health and well-being.

Pineapple Health offers a number of advanced aesthetic treatments using the best tools available, including laser hair removal, body contouring, cellulite removal, and a nonsurgical face-lift. Dr. Chan and his team also offer specialty services to women, including Geneveve®, for sexual revitalization. Natural hormone therapy is available to restore hormone balance for both men and women.

The team at Pineapple Health also offers regenerative medicine treatments with LiveYon®, which contains stem cells that assist the body in regenerating healthier, younger tissue.

For expert medical care that puts you in control of your health, call Pineapple Health or schedule an appointment using the online booking button.

Pineapple Health

12010 S. Warner Elliot Loop, Suite #1

Phoenix, AZ 85044

(480) 961-2366

www.pineapplehealth.org