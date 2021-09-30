Watch
All Puppet Players: The Creature from the Black Lagoon runs 10/1 - 10/30

The All Puppet Players are back!

To start off their 10th season, they take you to the depths of the Amazonian jungle where a strange prehistoric beast lurks. A group of scientists team up to brave the most perilous pieces of land South America has to offer. But the journey is nothing compared to the danger posed underneath the water's surf. Below the depths of the lagoon lies a monster, the likes of which has never been seen on stage.

Sound scary? Not when APP aims their pop-culture infused, quick-witted insanity on one of the world's most famous MONSTERS! Water you waiting for, get your tickets now at allpuppetplayers.com.

