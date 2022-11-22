Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Adair Family Clinic and Medspa discusses the connection between hormone imbalance and the holidays

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 8:02 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 10:02:38-05

((SL Advertiser)) For more information about a free hormone consultation call (602) 567-7856 or visit AdairClinic.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the next Bee champion in Arizona? Sign up today!