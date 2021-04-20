Watch
Active Life Physical Medicine: Regenerative stem cell procedure for knee pain

((SL Advertiser)) Learn about IO Core procedure at Active Life Physical Med by calling (623) 535-9777 or visit activelifepaincenter.com
As a leading, board certified physician in pain medicine, osteopathic, and physical medicine and rehabilitation, Dr. Wendi Lundquist and her team utilize advanced technologies and non-invasive treatment options while empowering our patients with the knowledge to understand their pain and how to control it.

Our skilled and compassionate physicians and staff work together to help provide pain relief to improve the quality of life by restoring function and renewing hope.

Active Life Physical Medicine and Pain Center
15547 N. Reems Road
Surprise, AZ 85374
(623) 535-9777
www.activelifepaincenter.com

