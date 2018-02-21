Nutritionist: Pizza Can Be A Healthier Breakfast Choice Than Most Cereals

As our moms and our doctors have been telling us for years, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Missing it or eating the wrong foods in the a.m. can mess with your metabolism, focus and energy.

“Breakfast helps to prime the body for the day ahead and helps to prevent lunchtime binges,” says Kelly Houston, MS, RDN, LD. “Skipping breakfast can leave you with a brain fog. Your brain gets hungry after fasting all night.”

Unfortunately, many people opt for foods like cereal that lack the proper fuel your mind and body needs to kickstart the day.

But in its place, registered dietitian and nutritionist Chelsey Amer surprisingly suggested pizza. But is her recommendation too good to be true?

According to nutritionists, a healthy meal any time of day includes a balance of carbohydrates, protein and fat. Conveniently, pizza checks all the boxes.

“While pizza is not the healthiest form of carbohydrates, protein and fat,” Amer later told Simplemost, “it does contain all three of these important nutrients to keep you full and satisfied. Plus, you get bonus points for topping with extra veggies!”

But there are some potential downsides. Houston points out that most delivery pizza can be high in sodium and fat.

However, not all pizza is automatically junk food. To ensure your pizza is packed with nutrients, Amer shared a few recommendations.

First, start with a whole wheat or a cauliflower crust for fiber. Then, opt for red sauce over white. Red sauce adds an antioxidant boost and contains less saturated fat. Next, pile on the vegetables and limit the fatty meat and fried toppings. Additionally, chicken, turkey sausage or Canadian bacon are good lean meats, according to registered dietitian Paul Salter.

Holistic nutritionist Rebecca Cafiero agrees that a better pizza can still include cheese as long as it’s dairy-free. She recommends an almond milk cheese.

That’s not all. If you’re going to eat pizza, it’s better to grab a slice earlier in the day.

“I like to follow the European way,” says Amer. “I suggest eating your largest meal at breakfast or lunch because you’re more active throughout the day to use the energy you consume.”

Do you think pizza could be the breakfast of champions?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.