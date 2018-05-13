Miley Cyrus' Super Cute Converse Collection Is Now Available To Shop

Miley Cyrus has teamed up with Converse to create a collection that’s cool, cute and made for everyone. The unisex collection contains everything from backpacks to shoes, and Cyrus’ fun aesthetic is definitely coming through in the designs.

She first teased the new collection in November 2017 and it excited many online — just on account of how incredibly sparkly the sneakers she gave a sneak peek of were — and now that the collection is available to shop, you’re in for a treat.

Cyrus’ Converse line doesn’t disappoint on the sparkle factor or the creativity. She’s designed different shoe laces that you can mix and match, cute socks, hats and more accessories and, basically, everything you could need to put your personal style on display in a super fun way.

Prices range from $22 for a set of three socks to $95 for platform high-top sneakers. Some items are already sold out — so you’ll want to get your hands on these goods before they’re gone!

Here’s just some of what the collection has to offer:

Chuck Taylor All Star High Top

These fresh white sneakers with a bright pink, sparkly base will add a little something special to all of your looks. They’re up for grabs for $70 and come in sizes for men or women.s

Bandana Tee

This oversized bandana tee is all kinds of cool. It ranges in size from XS to 2XL and costs $40.ss

Chuck Taylor Platform High Tops

If you’re looking to go a little extra over the top, you’ll definitely want to grab a pair of Cyrus’ platform high tops, available for $95. Sorry guys, these only come in women’s sizes.

There’s plenty more where that came from, too. View the entire collection online.

As if it wasn’t obvious, Cyrus has said she was very hands-on in the design process. She even drew the Miley Cyrus X Converse logo by hand!

“I doodle on everything. I always have — on all my homework, it was basically just practicing my autograph,” she told Jimmy Kimmel, explaining the process of designing the logo. “I drew the ‘MC’ on a piece of paper when we were designing for Converse.”

And while the logo does look somewhat similar to the iconic Mickey Mouse ears at first glance, the logo was actually inspired by the buns Cyrus wore in her infamous performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards

If you’re a fan of Cyrus and want to get a piece of something she’s put so much of herself into — now’s your chance!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.