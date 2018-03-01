Girl Scout Cookie 7-layer bar is a decadent recipe you need to try

If you’re anything like me, Girl Scout Cookies don’t last long in your house.

There’s just something about them that makes them impossible to eat in anything resembling moderation. And I really don’t discriminate. I pretty much like every flavor, but I must admit my favorites are Thin Mints, Samoas and Trefoils, in no particular order.

Now, there is a way to enjoy multiple Girl Scout Cookie flavors in one epic 7-layer cookie bar! A recipe posted online by Well Done features Trefoils, Samoas, Do-si-dos and Tagalongs—and it sounds like a dream come true.

Check out how to make it in the video below:

Let’s just say it’s a good thing that Girl Scout Cookies are only available once per year because I don’t think I could handle this super-indulgent snack on a regular basis. For a special occasion, however, this thing looks absolutely divine!

Of course, Girl Scout Cookies are amazing all on their own, but if you’re looking for more creative ways to use them in recipes, there are a ton available at the Girl Scouts of the USA’s website. The possibilities are practically endless!

Other Girl Scout Cookie Recipes

The recipes at the Girl Scouts website are organized by type of cookie, so you can go straight to your favorite to find a delicious new treat. The Lemon Shortbread Cheesecake (listed under the Shortbread/Trefoils Cookies section) was the Cakes/Pies/Cupcakes category winner of the 2015 National Girl Scout Cookie Recipe Contest:

I would think it’s impossible to improve upon Thin Mints, but these Thin Mints Mocha Ice Cream Sandwiches sound like a treat made in heaven:

This Sunday Sin Cake featuring Samoas looks like a chocolate-lover’s dream:

Another winner in the 2015 National Girl Scout Cookie Recipe Contest, these Nutty Caramel Turtles, made with Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalong Cookies, take just 15 minutes to make:

Yum! What do you think? Would you give any of these Girl Scout Cookie dessert recipes a try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.