Christina Aguilera will be back on tour after more than a decade

This coming fall is about to get “Dirrty!”

That’s right. One of the original princesses of pop, Christina Aguilera, is going back on tour for the first time in more than a decade.

And before hitting the road, Aguilera will also release a highly anticipated brand-new album!

The Liberation Tour starts Sept. 25 in Hollywood, Florida. The songstress will hit up a total of 22 cities with 24 shows.

Start planning now because tickets go on sale to the general public starting May 18!

Check out Aguilera’s Instagram post announcing the tour with a new makeup-free photo:

RELATED: Aguilera recently appeared makeup-free in a photo shoot for Paper Magazine:

Concertgoers can probably expect to hear some of the classics like “Beautiful,” “Fighter” and “What a Girl Wants.” But there will also be new music to get your body grooving — like “Accelerate” featuring the rapper 2 Chainz.

Check out a sneak peek of her shimmery new music video:

“Accelerate” is Aguilera’s first single from the album “Liberation” which will be available on June 15.

You will get a free copy of the album if you buy tickets to a show through Live Nation.

Aguilera announced that she’ll perform another song off the album, “Fall in Line,” with singer Demi Lovato on May 20 at the Billboard Music Awards.

This album has a lot of star power:

It’s not as if Aguilera has been out of the limelight altogether over the past 10 years. Her last album “Lotus” was released in 2012.

She was a judge on six seasons of NBC’s “The Voice,” lending her chart-topping vocal chops to some new talent over the years.

She also helped out Maroon 5 with the song “Jagger,” and she recently joined Melissa McCarthy for an episode of “Carpool Karaoke.”

Most importantly, she’s focused on being a mom to 10-year-old son, Max, and 3-year-old daughter, Summer Rain.

“Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first,” Aguilera recently told Billboard. “It’s part of why I stayed in the position I was. It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids. I’ve been putting myself on the back burner.”

Here’s a list of the cities where you can see Xtina on tour. Click here for ticket information:

Sept. 25: Hollywood, FL

Sept. 28: Atlantic City, NJ

Sept. 30: Washington, DC

Oct. 3-4: New York, NY

Oct. 6: Uncasville, CT

Oct. 8: Boston, MA

Oct. 11: Orillia, ON

Oct. 13: Detroit, MI

Oct. 16-17: Chicago, IL

Oct. 19: Denver, CO

Oct. 22: Oakland, CA

Oct. 24: Indio, CA

Oct. 26: Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 27: Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 29: Phoenix, AZ

Nov. 1: Sugar Land, TX

Nov. 3: Thackerville, OK

Nov. 4: Tulsa, OK

Nov. 6: St. Louis, MO

Nov. 9: New Orleans, LA

Nov. 11: Atlanta, GA

Nov. 13: St. Petersburg, FL

Will you be seeing Aguilera in action? Which hit from the early 2000s are you dying to hear?

