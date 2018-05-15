Christina Aguilera will be back on tour after more than a decade

RELATED: Aguilera recently appeared makeup-free in a photo shoot for Paper Magazine:
Concertgoers can probably expect to hear some of the classics like “Beautiful,” “Fighter” and “What a Girl Wants.” But there will also be new music to get your body grooving— like “Accelerate” featuring the rapper 2 Chainz.
Check out a sneak peek of her shimmery new music video:
Most importantly, she’s focused on being a mom to 10-year-old son, Max, and 3-year-old daughter, Summer Rain.
“Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first,” Aguilera recently told Billboard. “It’s part of why I stayed in the position I was. It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids. I’ve been putting myself on the back burner.”