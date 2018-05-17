9 side hustle driving jobs that aren't Uber or Lyft

Although driving for Uber or Lyft seems like a great idea in theory, for some people, the reality of picking up and dropping off random strangers can be stressful and cringe-worthy. Luckily, for those who would rather not worry about drunk passengers or dealing with sexual harassment in their own cars, there are other types of driving gigs that require minimal interaction with people you don’t know.

In fact, thanks to Amazon and other online retailers who offer fast shipping, there is a boom in part-time jobs for delivering packages and other goods.

From dropping off online orders to delivering flowers and take-out food, these flexible side hustles allow you to set your own schedule and don’t require you to make small talk with complete strangers.

Please note that many of these jobs require you to be over 18, pass a background check and have a newer model car and phone. Be sure to check out the jobs pages of these companies for complete details and requirements.

1. Amazon Flex

Amazon is known for its fast delivery — all thanks to its team of delivery drivers! As an Amazon Flex driver, you can expect to make $18-$25 per hour delivering packages. Find out where the company is hiring on their Amazon Flex jobs page, or sign up to be notified when a position opens up near you.

2. Postmates

If you’re a foodie, you may appreciate discovering new restaurants as a courier for Postmates, a delivery service that specializes in food, beverages and take-out meals. Postmates claims that drivers can make up to $25 per hour, but the pay seems to vary depending on the market where you’re delivering. Check out the breakdown on Postmates’ website.

3. Deliv

Deliv is a same-day delivery service for local businesses that currently operates in over 35 cities. As a driver, you can expect to make up to $20 per hour, delivering everything from flowers and gift baskets to clothing from retail stores. See Deliv’s website for more details.

4. Uber Eats

Just because you don’t want to be a taxi driver doesn’t mean you can’t work for Uber. As an Uber Eats driver, you are responsible for delivering restaurant food curbside or to a customer’s door. Delivery drivers reportedly earn between $8-$12 an hour after expenses. Find out more on the Uber Eats driver application site.

5. GrubHub

As a company, GrubHub has been around since 2004, so it’s safe to say that they’ve figured out an efficient system for getting restaurant take-out orders to their customers. If you want to become a GrubHub delivery driver, you can expect to make up to $20 per hour. Check out the GrubHub driver website for more details.

6. DoorDash

When you work for DoorDash, you don’t just deliver, you “dash.” That typically means picking up delivery orders from restaurants in one of the company’s 300 markets and quickly delivering them to hungry customers. Dashers reportedly earn an average of $18 an hour. Learn more at DoorDash’s website.

7. Instacart

If you’re the type of person who enjoys shopping for groceries and knows where everything is located inside your local grocery store, then becoming an Instacart shopper might be the best side job for you! You can choose from two options: an in-store shopper who only bags groceries or a full-service shopper who both bags groceries and then delivers them to their recipients. Shoppers reportedly make between $10-$25 per hour. Apply on Instacart’s website.

8. Shipt

Similar to Instacart, Shipt is a grocery delivery service that was recently acquired by Target. So if you’re already a Target devotee and would like to make $16-$22 per hour bagging and delivering groceries, then becoming a Shipt shopper might be a good fit. Find out more on the Shipt shopper application site.

9. Panera Bread

In 2017, Panera Bread expanded its delivery service and went on a hiring spree. Even now, it seems the company is still in need of delivery drivers for many of its markets. Check out the company’s job page for more details.

Bonus: Renting Out Your Car Via Getaround

While it’s not exactly a delivery job, if you own a car and are in need of some extra cash, you may want to consider renting it out on Getaround. The company claims that you can make up to $800 a month by renting out your car when you are not using it.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.