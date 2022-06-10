Side sleeper pillows can get pricey, but Amazon sells an affordable dupe for just $33

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A good night’s sleep is one of life’s most precious commodities. Getting consistent, proper rest not only helps keep our bodies and minds healthier, but studies also show quality sleep can help boost our happiness.

How well we sleep is just as important as how long, according to experts. And, studies show that at least 60% of the population prefers side-sleeping. With that in mind, beds are designed with mattresses made specifically for side sleepers to offer better body alignment and support.

But, a quality mattress is only part of the successful sleep equation. A side-sleeper pillow completes the package for a good night’s sleep that will leave you feeling refreshed and with minimal discomfort in the morning.

Adobe

If you prefer to sleep on your side, you want to consider getting a specially-designed side-sleeper pillow because the body needs proper support in the shoulder and neck area.

“Side sleepers generally need thicker pillows to fill the space beneath their head and neck,” The Sleep Foundation’s website says. “Pillows that are too thin do not provide enough cushioning, while excessively thick pillows can interfere with spinal alignment and lead to more pressure points.”

Side-sleeper pillows can cost more money because of their shape as well as the type and amount of filling used in them. We’ve seen popular varieties of side sleeper pillows for almost $130. But, if you’re looking for a pillow that won’t break the bank and give you a good night’s sleep, then head over to Amazon for an incredible deal on your next slide sleeper pillow.

The TOPPURE Cube Memory Foam Pro-Long Side Sleeper Pillow is the perfect duplicate of the more expensive brands but at less than half the retail price! This pillow ranges in price from $34.99 to $49.99 based on size and firmness, but is currently on sale starting at $32.99 with an attached coupon you can use to bring the price down even further.

It has all the features you want in a side sleeper pillow, including:

Your choice of firmness: extra soft to firm

Your choice of pillow size and shape: get a cube that’s 12 by 12 by 5 inches or choose the standard size of 24 by 12 by 5 inches

Memory foam construction designed to fill in the gap between your head and shoulders to maintain proper neck and spinal alignment so you sleep better

Pillow cover is hand-washable or machine-washable/dryable on a low setting

More than 600 Amazon reviewers have given the Toppure Cube Memory Foam Side Sleeper Pillow a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on the website. A number of people compared this pillow to the more expensive Pillow Cube, which costs $130.

“I tried the Pillow Cube brand first … and it didn’t support me right,” wrote KD in a 5-star review. “I really needed a 4.5-in but Pillow Cube doesn’t make that so I gave this pillow a try. Just right! It’s 5-in. but it’s a little softer than Pillow Cube and supports me perfectly.”

Reviewer OG said it’s taken a while to find the right side sleeper pillow and the Toppure finally ended the search.

“I’m a side sleeper and have tried many pillows and have never had one that works,” the reviewer reported. “I’m so glad I pressed purchase! The dang thing actually works; I’m supported, sleep well, no collarbone/upper pec cramps and aches.”

As with most memory foam pillows, the manufacturer (and several customers) recommend taking the pillow out of the box and letting it air out for 24-48 hours to allow it to fully expand and to let any odor dissipate.

After that, though, your Toppure Cube Memory Foam Side Sleeper Pillow should give you many nights of more restful and comfortable sleep.

