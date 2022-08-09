This Samsung 85-inch smart TV is $700 off right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you have been waiting for the perfect time to step up to a larger television, now may be it. Amazon has an 85-inch Samsung smart TV that is currently discounted by $760.

The Samsung 85-Inch Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV provides upgraded 4K viewing powered by Quantum Matrix technology. A massive grid of precision-controlled mini LEDs creates individual light zones. The result is robust color quality and deep contrast, producing intense details in HDR 24x colors.

The AI-based processor upscales viewing while refining the Smart TV Hub and sound. As a result, you can expect a clear, vivid image even in bright daylight. Plus, 3D surround sound follows onscreen action.

This Samsung smart TV has features that make viewing more enjoyable. For instance, Comfort Mode has built-in sunrise and sunset times that allow it to adapt your display intelligently. In addition, it will reduce blue light for a more soothing screen that is easier on your eyes.

Q-Symphony is another integrated feature. It allows the television’s speakers to operate seamlessly with any Q-Series soundbar to optimize your audio experience.

Dolby Atmos surround sound quality speakers are placed strategically behind the screen to further enhance the movie theater effect of the large, vivid screen.

This Samsung smart TV has 4.5 stars on Amazon. Customers say it provides excellent picture quality.

“The picture is crystal clear; the image may be even more precise,” wrote reviewer C. Maria Wall, J.D., who shared a photo of the television and said it gives the feeling of being in a movie theater. “I will enjoy some popcorn and binge-watching on this slim, attractive TV this weekend!”

They also said that this Samsung smart TV is easy to set up.

“This TV is just out of this world,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s super easy to set up right out of the box and smarter than I am! It automatically detected what devices were connected and set everything up without me having to do anything. The picture quality is outstanding.”

Customers also love that the television is ultra-thin.

“Love the new TV,” a reviewer named Sandy shared. “It was easy to hang on the wall and looks great since it is so thin. The TV has a great picture quality and the built-in applications are really fast compared to my other TVs.”

This 85-inch Samsung smart TV has a list price of $3,997.99. However, it is currently available for $3,237.99, which is a savings of $760.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.