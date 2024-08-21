At DNC, former First Lady Michelle Obama looks ahead to new leadership

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama spoke at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, laying out a vision for new leadership from Vice President Kamala Harris.

'Hope is making a comeback'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a message of hope with the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.

She began recalling her mother, who reminded her "not to squander the sacrifices our elders made to give us a better future."

And she said Kamala Harris' mother instilled the same values in her: to study and work hard, and enter a career of public service.

"From a middle class household, Kamala worked her way up to become vice president of the United States of America," Obama said. "Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment."

"Of the two major candidates in this race, only Kamala Harris truly understands the unseen labor and unwavering commitment that has always made America great," Obama said.

Years of support

Harris has known the Obamas since Barack Obama was running for the U.S. Senate in Illinois. She also worked to support his campaign for the presidency in 2008.

The Obamas have worked to support Harris' campaign with outreach and fundraising, social media influence and political engagement.

Mrs. Obama leads We All Vote, a nonpartisan group dedicated to increasing voter registration and engagement nationwide.

In a July phone call with Vice President Harris just after she received President Biden's endorsement, the Obamas congratulated Harris and pledged their support.

"We are going to do everything we can to help propel you into the presidency and continue the amazing legacy that you that Joe Biden and you have been able to establish," former President Obama said on the call. "Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to, to get you through this election and into the oval office."