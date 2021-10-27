Valley veterans get safer showers at no cost

SURPRISE, AZ — Veterans Day is still a couple weeks away but one Valley business honors veterans every day and is working to make their lives safer.

Aqua Therapy Tubs owner Derek Rogers said many veterans are aging, disabled, or both which makes showering and bathing difficult and dangerous. He tells ABC15 that changing that is important to him because it’s something he dealt with personally.

“My grandfather was a World War II vet and when he was alive I actually helped him bathe,” he said.

Rogers knows that remodeling a bathroom to add safety features can be expensive but there’s money available through the VA that covers most of the cost. “ If this money doesn’t get used, it gets cut. You earned it, you deserve it. Use the money that’s available to you,” he continued.

During the peak of the COVID pandemic, he was forced to streamline the process itself of accessing that grant money, making most of the paperwork digital and decreasing approval time from six months down to two. “I said I’m just going to take this over and make this as easy or the veteran as possible because it gets overwhelming.”

Don and Sue Rossie learned about the grant when they met Rogers at a local home and garden show. Both of them had fallen when getting into the shower, Sue even ended up in the hospital and had been wanting to have a safer option but the expense and the process were both intimidating.

“We had one guy come in here and asking for a price and he says '$42,000. Oh, ok, we’ll call you back.'”

The grant covers up to $6,800 of the cost which made the project much more feasible.

They said, with Rogers’ guidance, they were able to add not only a new shower but a new step-in tub to their bathroom. Both are easy to step into and both have safety features like grab bars and textured flooring to avoid slips and falls.

It’s Rogers’ way of serving those who served.

“I love what I do every day and I love the veterans that I help and I just make a difference.”

Rogers’ heart for veterans and their service is prompting him to give away a walk-in tub. The deadline to enter the contest is December 15. Details can be found at https://freeshowerforvets.org/

