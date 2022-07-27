Looking back at the day Roe v Wade was overturned

WASHINGTON, D.C. — We don't get to do it often enough, but for this story, we really wanted to take you behind the scenes of how it all came together and take you through our newsgathering process. In this case, it turns out a lot of it was left up to fate — it was as if I was an accidental witness to history.

It was June 24, 2022. With time running out, we know the U.S. Supreme Court would hand down its decision on the Mississippi abortion case soon, but we didn't know which day exactly (SCOTUS never reveals which day a particular decision will come down as protocol).

Jacquelyn Martin/AP FILE - Protesters fill the street in front of the Supreme Court after the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, June 24, 2022. Public opinion on abortion is nuanced, but polling shows broad support for Roe and for abortion rights. Seventy percent of U.S. adults said in a May AP-NORC poll that the Supreme Court should leave Roe as is, not overturn it. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Of course, there was increased attention on this one - not only for the massive impact it would potentially have but also because of the draft opinion that was leaked roughly six weeks beforehand which signaled our nation's High Court would also overturn Roe v Wade -- and that is exactly what happened.

The monumental decision came down shortly after 7 a.m. Arizona time. I was leaving early that day to catch a flight to New York to visit family and friends for the weekend, but like so many other people this summer, I ended up stranded after my flight was canceled. Instead of flying directly from Phoenix to New York, the airline decided to re-route me through Washington D.C's Reagan International Airport.

Out of the blue, I was now flying to our nation's capitol on one of the most historic days in recent memory.

As the minutes went on, I could see the crowds of people continuing to grow on Twitter and Facebook. I knew I needed to find a way to be there - even if my layover at Reagan was only a few hours.

For people who don't know D.C., it has two airports with Reagan being the closest to all the action - the monuments, the White House, and yes, the Supreme Court.

Immediately, I reached out to our Scripps National Political Correspondent Joe St. George to go over some of the logistics with him. Would I have enough time? Would the area be blocked off? How would I get access to the U.S. Supreme Court? The radius surrounding the building had been fenced off once the draft opinion was leaked.

St. George is one of the best political reporters I've ever encountered. His scope of knowledge is unparalleled on many topics; he was a key part of my being able to report from the Supreme Court that day.

On the plane, I'm doing as much research as I can. Since we had been preparing for the decision, I had some notes saved -- key facts, important dates, and legal challenges over the years. I tried to fill in the gaps as best as I could using the plane's WiFi, but I knew the real story would be what I would end up seeing on the ground.

I landed around 3 p.m. EST, hopped in a taxi, and made it to the Russell Senate Office Building within 15 minutes -- a tremendous feat considering the D.C. rush-hour traffic. I met up with St. George and we walked over to the Supreme Court where, with the flash of his press credential, we were right there in the mix, seeing the aftermath of this landmark decision.

By the time I got there, some of the crowd had dissipated, but we estimated there were still about 1,000 people there in front of the gates. All of them wanted to make sure their voices were heard.

Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP FILE - Abortion-rights protesters demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. A new poll finds a growing percentage of Americans calling out abortion or women’s rights as priorities for the government in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, especially among Democrats and those who support abortion access. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)

As a journalist, you really want to get the lay of the land as quickly but as accurately and thoughtfully as you can. There was a tremendous time crunch, so I knew I had to work quickly. Almost immediately, I dove into the crowd to speak to folks who had been there all day.

The overwhelming majority were people who supported access to abortion and were outraged by the SCOTUS decision, but there were also a number of people there celebrating the High Court's ruling.

One young woman told me she felt like every woman in the U.S. needed to be at the footsteps of the Supreme Court protesting; she was worried about other rights getting stripped away next.

But there was a man I spoke with who told me he had been working for decades on efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade; he never thought this day would come and celebrated its arrival.

Gene J. Puskar/AP A couple of counter protestors stand across the street from a crowd protesting the overturning of Roe V. Wade by the Supreme Court holds a rally outside the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

We're still trying to navigate this post-Roe world we now live in, especially in states like Arizona where the legal framework surrounding abortions remains unclear.

We understand people feel very strongly about this issue on both sides, so what we want to do — as journalists and as a news organization — is always bring you the facts and help you understand what's happening. Through a lot of teamwork, I believe we accomplished this that day.