Recall petitions filed against entire Cave Creek Unified Governing Board

CAVE CREEK, AZ — Recall petitions were filed against the entire cave creek governing board. Parents want the board to know that recent changes they’ve made aren’t sitting well with them. Many students are now switching districts.

All five Cave Creek Unified board members are being called out after eliminating their Mandarin Language Immersion Program. The program provided 50% of daily instruction in Mandarin and 50% in English.

"They're not doing their job, which is to supervise the superintendent, and represent their community," says

The superintendent says the reason behind the decision: budget cuts and enrollment.

The recall petition filed for each board member states:

"Stakeholders' interests are not being represented resulting in enrollment and revenue loss."

Now, many parents say they're being left empty-handed. Anna Nicolazzi is behind the Cave Creek petition effort and has already switched one of her kids to a different district.

"I'm a single parent during the week and I have two kids at two different school districts now, on the opposite sides of town," says Anna Nicolazzi, filed recall petitions.

The Arizona School Boards Association says they have seen an uptick in recall efforts - in general - recently. It is something not so commonplace historically.

"Recalls are not something that's done just because, you know, you're unhappy with how someone's executing their responsibilities. It's supposed to be done for people who you believe have fundamentally breached the duties of their office and betrayed the public trust," says Chris Kotterman, Arizona School Boards Association.

There have been 19 recall petitions filed in Maricopa County since the beginning of the calendar year, many related to COVID-19.

Out of those, nine are active and ten of them have failed to meet the requirement, which is collecting signatures from 25% of the people who voted in the last election.

"Although some people are extremely upset with the boards and it's their right to obviously be upset, it doesn't seem to have the broad-based support in the community that it needs to force a recall election in most cases," says Kotterman.

At least one of those recent recall efforts left a school board member choosing to resign.

"Most people don't run for school board because they want to, you know, engage in bare-knuckle politics. They run for a school board because they want to do something for their community, and politics happens to be a necessary part of it," says Kotterman.