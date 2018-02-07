Arizona texting ban could get green light soon

PHOENIX - Hopefully you are not driving as you read this article.

An Arizona Senate committee unanimously passed a texting while driving ban Tuesday. If it becomes law, Senate Bill 1261 would prohibit Arizonans from using a portable wireless communication device to read, write or send an electronic message while operating a vehicle. Here are three things you need to know:

Exceptions:

Some activities would not be a violation of the texting ban. They include using a hands-free device, operating a GPS navigation system, or activating a music function. Drivers could still use their phones to make emergency calls or read emergency communications. In addition, the relay of information in the course of the operator's occupational duties, if the device was attached to the vehicle, would be allowed.

Penalties:

On a first offense, a driver could receive a ticket of at least $25 and not more than $99. If someone who is texting causes serious bodily injury or death, that driver could be criminally charged with a class 2 misdemeanor and receive a fine up to $4,000. These penalties are in addition to any other tickets or criminal charges relating to a traffic stop or accident.

Enforcement:

According to the bill, a police officer must see the texting offense occur or be able to provide other evidence. The officer can't confiscate a phone to check texting history without the driver's permission or a search warrant.

Senator Steve Farley, D-Tucson, is sponsoring the bill. He said he first introduced a driver texting ban bill 11 years ago, but he feels 2018 will finally be the year it becomes law. SB1271 next goes to a full Senate voter, before heading to the House of Representatives for consideration.