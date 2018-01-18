Urban Air Ahwatukee selling annual passes for $24.99!

AHWATUKEE - Urban Air Ahwatukee has us jumping for joy over this deal!

The adventure and trampoline park is opening at I-10 and Ray Road on Jan. 20.

It's 30,000-square-feet full of fun activities suitable for all ages and fitness levels! Along with wall to wall trampolines, there's dodgeball, freestyle open-jumps, an urban warrior course and so much more!

What kind of deal can you get?

They're offering a year pass for just $24.99 for the first 100 people in line on Saturday! Doors open at 9:00 a.m.

That's a $600 value that would get you one free jump session a week.

IF YOU GO: 4816 E. Ray Rd.

