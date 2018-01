PHOENIX - Reading can be an expensive hobby. So that's why you need to take a page out of Clint Davis' article from Don't Waste Your Money.

Let's start with Open Library! Millions of books have been scanned into PDFs and you can borrow them online to read for free!

All you have to do is sign up for free, download and read in Adobe Digital Editions. After two weeks, the title is removed from your computer and "returned".

Or you can check out Project Gutenberg.

Free downloads for thousands of ebooks in several formats, including Kindle!

There's also Read.Gov. You don't have to sign up for this one. You'll see more than 60 free books to read online.

It's super easy to use and you can read right in your web browser!

There are classics like Adventures of Huckleberry Finn!

Can't forget about Google Books! The claim is they have the worlds most comprehensive index of full-text books.

To see the free ones, click "tools", then in the "any books" drop-down, select "free Google ebooks"

Hoopla Digital and Overdrive allow you access to hundreds of ebooks, audiobooks and movies for free!

After some time, they are removed from your device automatically.

You can always go to your library to see if there is another app they either have or recommend!

The goal is to save you some time and money!