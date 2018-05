There are so many great deals you should add to your grocery shopping list this week! Let's do this by category!

PRODUCE:

Here's what you'll find at Food City:

six pounds of watermelon (seeds or seedless) for $.96

three pounds of Granny Smith Apples for $.99

three cucumbers for $.99

three pounds of brown onions for $.99

four green bell peppers for $1

two pounds of gold potatoes for $.98

four pounds of bulk carrots for $1

Wednesday only- four avocados for $1, three pounds of bananas for $1, four mangoes for $1, and more!

Bashas':

$.99 per pound for Hot House Tomatoes on the Vine or Sweet Vidalia Onions

three pounds of seedless watermelon for $.99

$.88 per pound for red or gold potatoes

$.69 per pound for red seedless grapes (limit of first 6 pounds)

Albertsons:

$.77 per pound for sweet red seedless grapes

two, four-packs of Premium Hand-Trimmed Corn for $6

Safeway:

$.88 each for 6-ounce containers of sweet raspberries or blueberries- limit of first two (additional will be two for $6)

jumbo cantaloupe $.77 each

digital offer only (available 5/16-5/22)- pay $.59 cents per pound for bananas

Fry's:

three cucumbers for $1

two pounds of white or yellow onions for $1

$.77 each for personal seedless watermelon

PROTEIN:

Food City:

$1.27 per pound for boneless chicken leg meat

$2.67 per pound for Beef Cross Rib Steak or Roast with a free marinade (chicken and beef)

Thursday only- $1.57 per pound for boneless skinless chicken breasts, and $.99 per pound for chicken drumsticks or thighs

Three-day sale (Fri-Sun)- $.97 per pound for Country Style Pork Ribs

Bashas'

$1.67 per pound for Boneless Pork Country Style Ribs

$1.67 per pound for Boneless Sirloin Cut Pork Chops

Albertsons:

$1.47 per pound for Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast or Thighs

$.77 cents per pound for Sanderson Farms Whole Chickens.. Drumsticks.. Thighs or Leg Quarters

Safeway:

$1.97 per pound for USDA Choice Beef Boneless London Broil, Top Round Roast, or Brisket, sold whole in the bag or bone-in chuck roast

$.97 per pound for Sanderson Farms Split Chicken Breast, Drumstick, Thighs or Leg Quarters

$1.49 per pound for Signature Farms Pork Sirloin Chops, bone-in value pack

Fry's:

$1.49 per pound for boneless half pork loin

TREATS:

Food City:

$.79 each for Glaceau Vitamin, Smart Water or Powerade Sports Drinks (must purchase 10 for the deal- it's $1.00 each after that)

get two boxes of Food Club Waffles for $3

Taco Tuesday- $.99 each

Thursday- get the Sonoran Hot Dog for $.99 each (limit of two)

buy three, 2-liters of either Squirt, RC or 7-Up soda for $.99 each

Bashas':

8-pack of Powerade or 6-pack of Vitamin Water for $3.99 (must buy two to get that price- otherwise, it's $4.99)

$.69 for 32-ounce Gaterade.. 24-ounce Propel and chews bars (for the first 12)

Albertsons:

32-ounce Powerade Sports Drinks for $.68 each (for the first 12)

$.79 each for Refreshe Ice Mixers or Sparkling Water

single-serve cake slices for $1 each

mini French bread for $1 each

Safeway (Clip or Click coupon section):

$.88 each for 2-liters of Coke, Dr. Pepper or 7-Up (limit of 5- otherwise it's $1.79 each)

32-ounce Powerade Sports Drinks for $.58 each (limit of 12-otherwise it's 10 for $10)

WHEAT:

Bashas'

Coupon Bonanza (5/16-5/22)- $.88 cents for Barilla Pasta (16 ounce) or Hunts Pasta Sauce (24 ounce)- for the first four (normally $1.19 to $1.69)



DAIRY/ MORE TREATS:

Bashas'

$.39 for Yoplait Yogurt

50% off the regular price for select novelty ice creams

Albertsons (Clip or Click coupon section):

Large Lucerne AA Eggs (12 count) for $1.49 each- limit of two (normally $2.19.)

Safeway:

Buy-one-get-one-free deal on Open Nature Scandal-Less, Almond Dessert O Organics (16 fl oz) or Signature Reserve Ice Cream (14 fl oz)

$2.49 each for Large Lucerne AA Eggs (18 count) or Rropicana Orange Juice (59 oz)- limit of the first two (otherwise, it's $3.49)

Clip or Click coupon section: Signature Select Ice Cream or Lucerne Ice Cream Sandwiches for $1.99 each- limit of four (otherwise, it's $2.99)

WATER:

Bashas':

Coupon Bonanza- $2.49 for a 24-pack of Dasani Water (normally $3.99)

Albertsons:

$1.77 each for Refreshe Purified Drinking Water (24-pack), soda or mixers (12-pack)- for the first four only

Safeway:

Clip or Click coupon section- Refreshe Purified Drinking Water (24-pack), soda or mixers for $1.88 each- limit of four (normally up to $2.99 each)

Fry's:

$2.49 each when you buy four, 24-packs of Nestle Pure Life Water cases

MISCELLANEOUS:

Bashas':

get 25% off the regular price of pool toys, Clorox Pool and spa essentials

50% off the regular price of Nature Made Vitamins or Shea moisture or bar soap

get a $10 Bashas' gift card when you buy $50 or more in select gift cards (limit of $100 per household)

graduation candy gifts starting at $9.99 each with balloons

Safeway:

offers home delivery- rush order available in as little as two hours (shop.safeway.com or use the Safeway app)

50% off special sale on items like coffee, drinks, meatballs, buns, chips and more

Fry's: