One killed, multiple injured in wrong-way crash in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — One person has died after a wrong-way crash in Surprise Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m., crews with the Surprise Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303, for reports of a crash.

When they arrived they located a crash involving multiple vehicles caused by a driver who was traveling in the wrong direction, according to officials with the Surprise Fire and Medical Department.

One person was pronounced dead and three others were taken to a hospital. Officials say two of the patients were transported with critical injuries.

No other details have been provided.

This wrong-way crash marks the 11th incident on a Valley freeway or highway that ABC15 has recorded this year.

VIDEO: On Sunday, May 15, a 22-year-old woman was arrested for DUI after DPS says she drove the wrong way on State Route 51 near McDowell.