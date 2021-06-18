Glendale medical student arrested, accused of threatening students/school

GLENDALE, AZ — The Glendale Police Department has arrested a medical student accused of making terroristic threats and other crimes.

Police officials report that on April 21, the dean of a university, not disclosed, contacted police and reported that a medical student, identified as 29-year-old Mona Asadi, threatened to bomb the campus.

Then, on June 9, Glendale PD says an email was sent out to hundreds of students naming specific victims that the author wanted to kill.

Several more emails were sent in group messages threatening death and involving the families of the students, police said.

On June 16, Asadi was arrested. She was allegedly linked to email addresses, social media accounts and electric devices that were involved in the threatening messages sent to the victims.

Four specific victims were identified during the investigation.

Asadi is being charged with four felony offenses of computer tampering by using a computer in a course of conduct that threatened, terrorized, and/or tormented specific individuals.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office assisted in the investigation.

Further details haven't been released.