Arrest made after murder-for-hire attempt at Glendale recording studio

GLENDALE, AZ — A man has been arrested after surveillance video captured an attempted murder-for-hire incident at a West Valley recording studio.

Police say the incident occurred at a recording studio near 51st and Glendale avenues late at night on Nov. 29, 2021.

The victim was reportedly at the studio among a group of people when Trayvon Love Gray II and Julian McCoy arrived at separate times.

McCoy reportedly told the group inside the studio that “something was about to go down” and had told another witness he was going to have Gray rob them.

Police documents say McCoy had been having “issues” with one of the people in the group for weeks and talked about “doing something with him.”

Another man, Derez Williams, was seen on video opening the door for Gray, who moved to stand behind the group inside the studio. Police say the video shows Gray looking at McCoy, who nodded when Gray looked at one specific person in the group.

Gray reportedly took a weapon belonging to one of the victims from the table, and fired his own gun, hitting one of the people two times.

After the shooting, Gray and McCoy fled the scene, with McCoy coming back for a short time “in an apparent attempt to find out…who was shot,” documents say.

Investigators learned McCoy hired Gray to shoot someone but instead shot the wrong person. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

On Dec. 18, McCoy was arrested in Las Vegas and had stolen property, drugs for sale, and the gun that had been taken from the victim during the shooting.

Gray was arrested Wednesday on charges including aggravated assault, armed robbery, prohibited possession of a weapon, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

MCSO Trayvon Love Gray II

It was not immediately clear whether Williams, listed as a co-defendant in the case, was in custody.