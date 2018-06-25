Buckeye family reports finding rattlesnakes inside pool noodle

BUCKEYE, AZ - Buckeye firefighters are warning residents after they said a family reported finding several rattlesnakes inside a pool noodle.
According to a Facebook post, the family said they picked up two pool noodles that were left outside against a cinderblock wall when a large rattlesnake emerged and several younger snakes were found inside.
“It’s ungodly hot out, and snakes are just looking for somewhere to hide,” said Greyson Getty, a professional snake relocator with Rattlesnake Solutions.
“Anything that a snake or a rodent can hide under, try to eliminate it,” he said. “Try to keep everything neat and tidy."