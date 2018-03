MESA, AZ - Police say they're investigating a murder in Mesa.

On Sunday around 8 a.m., police took to social to say a man was found unresponsive in the area of Stapley Drive and Main Street around 3 a.m.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, the man was pronounced deceased. Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide.

No additional information regarding the investigation was immediately released.

Drivers should avoid the area for the next several hours. Stapley Drive and Main Street to Lazona Drive is shut down both east- and westbound. Check here for the latest traffic conditions.