Suspect surrenders after exchanging fire with Mesa officers

MESA, AZ - A man has surrendered to police after exchanging fire with officers in a Mesa neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police were called to a home near McKellips Road and Stapley Drive around 1:30 a.m. for an incident regarding an order of protection.

No residents were at the home, however, neighbors noticed a man on scene who was not supposed to be there.

Officers contacted the man who, after a short verbal exchange, fired shots at police. Officers shot back at the man, who then retreated inside the home.

Police worked to negotiate with the barricaded suspect for several hours before he surrendered around 5:15 a.m. A second person also reportedly surrendered to police, though details about that suspect's involvement are unclear at this time.

Suspect, and a second person, have surrendered to police. This ends much more peacefully than it started https://t.co/IElaWCHUXZ — Mike Pelton (@MikePeltonABC15) February 15, 2018

No officers were injured in the incident, according to officials.