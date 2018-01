GILBERT, AZ - Troopers have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly driving the wrong way and crashing in Gilbert on Sunday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Derek Kirk Garcia-Meurer faces DUI related charges in connection with the incident.

Garcia-Meurer was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on the Loop 202 Santan near Power Road when he crashed into the median, according to DPS.

As troopers arrived, they determined he was impaired.

No injuries were reported in the incident.