Police searching for four suspects in gas station robberies

Phoenix PD
Posted at 5:48 AM, Aug 31, 2022
Phoenix police are seeking the public's help in locating four teenagers who might be involved in robberies around the Valley.

Officials say the group of teens participated in robberies at convenience stores in west Phoenix and Goodyear areas.

Officials released the following general suspect descriptions:

  • Hispanic male, late teens - early 20s, 5'08", 185 lbs
  • Black male, late teens - early 20s, 5'10" 140 lbs
  • Hispanic male, late teens - early 20s, 5'10", 145 lbs
  • Black male, late teens - early 20s, 5'10" 140 lbs

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

