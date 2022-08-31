Police searching for four suspects in gas station robberies

Phoenix police are seeking the public's help in locating four teenagers who might be involved in robberies around the Valley.

Officials say the group of teens participated in robberies at convenience stores in west Phoenix and Goodyear areas.

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THEM?



The #PHXPD is asking for your help to identify the four suspects seen in this video who robbed a convenience store located in the Maryvale/Goodyear area. Please contact us at 602-534-1677 with any info. pic.twitter.com/Fl7FlPpE27 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 31, 2022

Officials released the following general suspect descriptions:



Hispanic male, late teens - early 20s, 5'08", 185 lbs

Black male, late teens - early 20s, 5'10" 140 lbs

Hispanic male, late teens - early 20s, 5'10", 145 lbs

Black male, late teens - early 20s, 5'10" 140 lbs

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.