GLENDALE, AZ - A Valley business is teaming with Heart Effects to help knockout Congenital Heart Defects.

CHD is the number one birth defect that most people do not know about.

Eight Jabz studios across the Valley participated Sunday morning with special classes to raise money to help fight CHD. Their goal was to raise $10,000, by mid-afternoon over $6,000 had been raised.

Heart Effect is a non-profit which is part of the Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation.

100% of the donations from Jabz studios will go to Heart Effect, which in turn will be given to PCH Heart Center and Cardiac 3D print lab.

Kellie Miller, a member of the gym, found out when she was 18 weeks pregnant that her son would be born with a heart defect.

Her son, Luke, had his first open heart surgery at 16 days old, his second at a year and a half.

Luke doesn't let his CHD slow him down; he lives a pretty normal and active life. At his checkup last week, Luke's found out he will not need another heart surgery anytime soon.

If you would like to learn more about Heart Effect or make a donation, click here.