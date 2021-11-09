Student arrested for sexual assault, burglary at GCU dorm

PHOENIX — A student at Grand Canyon University is facing charges of burglary and sexual assault after being accused of raping another student in her dorm room, according to police and court records.

Police said Gabriel Teizeira Lima Ara, 21, was hanging out with a small group of people inside a dorm room at GCU on Saturday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., one of the women went to sleep. An hour later, Ara was asked to leave their room.

Some time during the overnight hours, Ara allegedly opened the door to the women's dorm room and went into the victim's bedroom. The woman woke up to Ara having sex with her, according to court documents.

One of the victim's roommates heard the commotion and came into the room, where the victim then said Ara had raped her, documents stated. He reportedly denied the allegation, got dressed, and ran out of the dorm.

Ara was located in his dorm room by GCU campus police and arrested, according to documents. He was booked into jail under suspicion of burglary and sexual assault.

ABC15 has reached out to Grand Canyon University for additional information.

Documents said Ara was in the U.S. on a student visa from Brazil. It is unclear if he spoke to campus police after his arrest.

Editor's note: If you are a victim of sexual assault, need help, or know someone who is, resources are available. The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.