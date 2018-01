PHOENIX - Several Arizona Sam's Club stores are among the locations across the nation that are closing.

The Twitter account for Sam's Club confirmed Thursday a "series of clubs" would be shutting down, but did not report where the stores would close.

ABC15 confirmed that locations in Scottsdale, Chandler, Casa Grande, and Prescott Valley are set to close. See a map of the stores below.

Pharmacies will remain open at the impacted stores for two more weeks, the company tweeted.

Per a recording, the stores will permanently close on January 26.

Employees commented on ABC15 sister station WCPO's Facebook page, saying they had no notice of the closure before receiving a letter in the mail.

No further information has been released.