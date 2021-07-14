POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power during Wednesday storms

PHOENIX — Wednesday morning storms are bringing heavy rain and lightning to the Valley, knocking out power to thousands of residents in the West Valley.

As of 5 a.m., the SRP outage map shows nearly 700 customers without power in Litchfield Park and nearly 2,000 customers without power in the Tolleson area. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

APS says nearly 2,400 customers in the Litchfield Park area are also in the dark. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

LIVE RADAR

For the latest weather conditions, click here.