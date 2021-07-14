Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power during Wednesday storms

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Justin Sullivan
<p>Power line towers are seen in Palo Alto, California. Getty file photo</p>
POWER LINES
Posted at 5:20 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 08:24:17-04

PHOENIX — Wednesday morning storms are bringing heavy rain and lightning to the Valley, knocking out power to thousands of residents in the West Valley.

As of 5 a.m., the SRP outage map shows nearly 700 customers without power in Litchfield Park and nearly 2,000 customers without power in the Tolleson area. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

APS says nearly 2,400 customers in the Litchfield Park area are also in the dark. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

LIVE RADAR

For the latest weather conditions, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the Suns take on the Bucks in the NBA Finals only on ABC15